Minor freezing rain possible for some on Sunday night

25 WEATHER — Though we had some sunshine today, we'll wake up to an overcast sky tomorrow. Despite some southeasterly winds, the clouds will keep us cold all day as we stay in the 30s. As the evening approaches, some scattered showers should arrive. These will continue into Sunday night. The issue is that temperatures for some on Sunday night should be right around freezing or a little bit below. This will present an opportunity for some freezing rain.

The most likely areas for freezing rain to set up would be north and west of Temple. In those zones, there may be a six-hour window or so on Sunday night where the rain could fall as freezing rain. However, because of the short duration and the temperature of outdoor surfaces, we should only see icy spots develop on elevated surfaces and bridges. Whatever minor icing we do get will melt away Monday morning.

We'll be left with a cold rain throughout much of the day on Monday, which could be heavy at times. Tuesday should bring some rain as well, and showers should be exiting our area for the time being on Wednesday. By then, we'll have highs in the 60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather