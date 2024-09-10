Minor effects from Francine Wednesday

25 WEATHER — All eyes are on Francine as it moves through the Gulf and closer to Louisiana. We will see more clouds tonight into Wednesday with just a slight chance of showers Wednesday afternoon east of I-35. Other than that, it will be more humid, so lows tonight will only fall into the upper 60s. Highs Wednesday afternoon should be in the upper 80s with more clouds around.

After Wednesday, it's time to get hot once again! Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 90s, but we should see mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday. I'm not going to rule out a couple of triple digit temperatures across the area, especially on Saturday.

Next week looks to stay on the hotter side with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.