Milder weather this week

25 WEATHER — The weather looks a little more on the mild side this week. It looks mostly clear tonight with lows around 30°. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. It may be slightly cooler Wednesday with a few more clouds in the area. That may keep us in the low 50s, with some possible 40s, Wednesday afternoon. The sun is back Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s!

Things start to change this weekend as a cold front gets into Texas. It may hang up a bit Saturday, so highs may still get into the mid 50s, but a stronger push of the front is expected Sunday. This will get us well below normal once again as highs only climb into the low 40s. We may not get out of the 30s Monday and Tuesday of next week!