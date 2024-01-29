Mild Wintertime Weather

25 WEATHER — The weather is looking nice this week, especially compared to last week! We will have mostly sunny conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and close to 70° Wednesday.

Clouds will start to increase Thursday into the weekend. It will still be quite nice Thursday with highs around 70°. Friday will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms late in the day. It will still be mild with highs in the mid 60s. Our best chance of rain will likely be Friday night into at least the first half of the day Saturday. It looks mild with highs just slightly cooler in the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s as gusty northwest winds move into the area.