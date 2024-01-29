Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild Wintertime Weather

Rain Chances Increase By The Weekend
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 15:36:04-05

25 WEATHER — The weather is looking nice this week, especially compared to last week! We will have mostly sunny conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with well above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and close to 70° Wednesday.

Clouds will start to increase Thursday into the weekend. It will still be quite nice Thursday with highs around 70°. Friday will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms late in the day. It will still be mild with highs in the mid 60s. Our best chance of rain will likely be Friday night into at least the first half of the day Saturday. It looks mild with highs just slightly cooler in the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 60s as gusty northwest winds move into the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019