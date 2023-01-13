Mild Weekend Expected

25 WEATHER — This weekend should be mild with climbing temperatures, especially Sunday. Another nice warm up is expected Monday through Wednesday of next week. We may see some rain chances late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It looks to be another cold night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday looks nice under mostly sunny skies with mild highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday, but it looks dry at this point. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday through Wednesday will bring more 70s to the area. We should see enough moisture ahead of a storm system Wednesday morning for a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. This system will likely be fast moving, so rain amounts don't look all that impressive as of now. It will cool off behind that system Thursday and Friday with highs back in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend!