Mild Week Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Compared to last week's forecast, this week is looking pretty nice. Highs should make it into the 60s Tuesday through Friday with lows in the 30s and 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine this week as well! That is well deserved from what we experienced last week.

The weekend may bring another cold front into the picture. Gusty north winds will arrive Saturday along with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be back in the low 50s this weekend with lows getting a touch below freezing.

Next week will hopefully start another warming trend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist