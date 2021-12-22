Mild Wednesday with Warm Holiday On Deck

CENTRAL TEXAS — Enjoy the cool morning we have out there because it will be the coolest we have for at least the next 10 days. We're starting off in the 40s this morning under cloudy skies. Clouds will clear by mid-morning allowing our temperatures to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

South winds start to crank up to end the week, ushering much more humid and warm air into the area. Winds will begin to shift to the west for Christmas Eve and Christmas. This will blow air down the terrain which tends to heat up the atmosphere. Highs will climb into the mid 80s for Christmas Day, shattering the record of 79°.

It does look like a chunk of cooler air may work in for the New Year. That will bring small rain chances in. For now, it only looks like we will lower temperatures into the 70s, which is still well above normal.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather