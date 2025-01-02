Mild weather through early Sunday

25 WEATHER — It looks like we have a couple more mild days to work with before colder air arrives next week. Highs will be in the mid 60s both Friday and Saturday with lows in the 40s to near 50°. There could be some patchy fog tonight, but the key word is patchy at this point.

A cold front will move into Central Texas Sunday. Highs will likely make it into the 60s through early afternoon, but then a cold front will bring falling temperatures Sunday afternoon and evening. Right now it appears storm chances will be in east Texas, but a couple of isolated storms are possible east of I-35 the way it looks right now.

Next week is one to watch. It will get colder. We know that for a fact. Highs will likely be in the 40s all week, but we could see some 30s for highs if clouds and precipitation chances roll in by the middle of the week. Lows at night will generally be in the 20s. We are waiting on more model consistency over the next few days to see if we will have a chance for a wintry mix across the area. Models have trended wetter today, but that doesn't mean we are locked in yet. Could there be wintry weather by midweek...yes. That could mean just seeing a few flakes of snow or having something more significant...time will tell...stay tuned!