Mild weather for the rest of the week

25 WEATHER — We have started the new year off on the cool side, and it looks like a slow warm up will take place for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s Thursday through Saturday.

Changes will start to occur during the back half of the weekend. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a chance for a few showers and storms, especially east of I-35. The biggest rain chances will likely be north and east of our area. Highs look nice in the upper 60s to near 70°. That will all change late Sunday into Monday. A strong cold front will usher in colder air that will likely last for most of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40s Monday, mid 40s Tuesday, 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and in the upper 40s next Friday.

It could be colder if we see clouds and precipitation chances next week, especially Tuesday through Thursday. The models are all over the place with the upper level energy from run to run. Some model runs come in with a decent chance of wintry weather, while other runs come in completely dry. It's just a wait and see at this point.