Mild weather expected Friday

25 WEATHER — Our next storm system will be on approach as we head into Friday. The lower atmosphere is quite dry, so we aren't expecting much more than partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles are possible, but the chance of measurable rain is very low. Lows tonight will fall into the low 40s with highs in the mid 60s Friday afternoon.

Colder air will filter into Central Texas as we head into the weekend. Breezy northerly winds will cool us into the low 50s Saturday and the low 40s Sunday. Right now moisture is rather limited, so we should only see some passing clouds from time to time.

Next week looks chilly, but the details are still sketchy at best as far as wintry precipitation goes. Some models are completely dry while others show some snow shower potential late Monday into Tuesday. Right now we are going to keep the same forecast we have had over the past couple of days. This gives us a low chance of some wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, if anything happens at all, anything that falls should be on the light side. One thing that is a little more certain is the cold air. Highs might not get out of the 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday. Lows will generally be in the 20s, but we may see a few teens if skies clear a bit more than expected.