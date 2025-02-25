Mild weather continues through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Low clouds are possible late tonight into Wednesday morning. Fog shouldn't be as widespread, but we may see some patchy fog east of I-35. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon will allow highs to climb into the mid 70s.

A weak cold front should move through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will drop back into the upper 60s, but compared to last week, we can handle that! It will be partly to mostly cloudy with the front, and we may see an isolated shower or two across our far eastern and southeastern areas. Skies look to clear Thursday night, so lows are expected to fall into the low 40s Friday morning. Southerly winds return Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine! That means it's back to the mid 70s for highs.

The weekend is looking very spring-like with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few storms Sunday evening, but as of now it appears the best rain chances will be north and east of Central Texas.