Mild Weather All Week

25 WEATHER — It will be chilly tonight with lows falling into the 30s. This will likely be the coldest night this week and leading up to Christmas. Tuesday will bring increasing high clouds and highs in the low 60s with a breezy southeast wind.

A series of disturbances will start to impact our weather Thursday into the weekend. Any showers Thursday are expected to be light with highs in the upper 60s. We should see an uptick in rain amount Friday as a decent disturbance passes over Texas. It will be a mild rain through with highs still in the mid 60s. Rain chances decrease a little Saturday, but a few showers will still be possible from time to time. Christmas Eve Sunday could be another day of increased rain or storm chances with highs near 70°!

The clouds look to stick around for Christmas Day, but right now we have left the forecast dry. It will be a mild Christmas with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.