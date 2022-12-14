Mild Thursday With More Sun

25 WEATHER — It will be clear and calm tonight with lows in the low 30s. Thursday if looking great with highs around 60°. We should see plenty of sun Thursday, but the clouds return Friday.

With clouds on the increase Friday, highs will be cooler in the low 50s. Another weak system will roll our way Friday night into Saturday morning. We may have enough energy for some light showers to develop. The temperature profile may support some sleet or snow flurries from time to time, but nothing major is expected. We will start off in the mid 30s Saturday morning, but we should recover into the 40s during the afternoon as our system moves east of the area.

Sunday looks like the best day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. Rainy weather returns Monday with highs back in the upper 40s.

Now to the potential of an arctic blast before Christmas. The models will continue to vary from run to run, so details are still iffy at this point. We do know it will be turning colder, it's just how cold? We will be watching this part of the forecast very closely. Like I said yesterday, beware of social media posts talking about the most extreme model output! We'll let you know when to be concerned.