Mild Thursday And Friday With Low Shower Chances

25 WEATHER — It will feel spring-like as we head into Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be around 70° under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for a few showers Friday, but most of the rain will likely stay south of our area.

A cold front will arrive early Saturday morning, so any isolated showers will be swept south during the day. It will be quite a bit cooler Saturday behind the front with gusty north winds. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s as clouds clear from north to south during the day. This will lead us to a cold Saturday night as lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday looks great with plentiful sunshine, but highs will still be cool in the upper 50s.

A big time warm up is scheduled next week! Highs could make it into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.