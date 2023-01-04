Mild Through Friday

25 WEATHER — It appears all of the significant cold air will be locked up for the foreseeable future. That will lead us with mild conditions around here with highs in the 60s and 70s.

It will be a bit cooler Thursday with highs in the mid 60s with a light north wind moving into Central Texas. It's right back to the 70s Friday under partly cloudy skies. The wind will pick up out of the south at 15-25mph Friday afternoon. That should start to bring in some Gulf moisture for the weekend.

Clouds will increase late Friday into Saturday. A few showers are expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening, especially from Waco/Temple/Killeen south and east. Shower chances will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning. Anything that falls will likely be on the lighter side, but the Brazos Valley could pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain. Highs Saturday will be near 70°, but we should fall back into the mid 60s Sunday.

Next week will bring a mix of 60s and 70s for highs, so no major cold snaps are on the way as of now!