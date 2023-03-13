Mild Monday to Kick off New Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a chilly morning out there to kick off your Monday, but some nice weather is on the way this afternoon. Expect clouds to clear out this afternoon which will push temperatures up into the mid 60s. A northerly breeze will be around, topping out at about 10-15mph. As winds die down this evening, temperatures will return into the low 40s to start Tuesday.

A weak disturbance rolls over Tuesday which will lead to cloudy skies and even a few showers. The clouds will keep things cooler with highs hanging in the low 60s and upper 50s. The moisture will be limited, but a few showers will be possible during the day Tuesday.

South winds return for the middle of the week, bringing highs back into the 70s Wednesday and bringing in warm, humid air ahead of our next cold front, which arrives Thursday night into Friday. As it moves in, we could see some strong storms develop on Thursday. Right now, the best dynamics of severe weather look to me to be to the northeast, but nevertheless, the Storm Prediction Center has us in an area to watch for severe weather. We'll monitor it and keep you posted.

Behind the strong cold front, highs will stay in the 50s Friday and Saturday. There are signs we could get another cool shot of air for Sunday and Monday along with some showers. Models want to keep our highs in the 40s! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather