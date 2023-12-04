Mild December Weather This Week

25 WEATHER — Very nice December weather is expected this week! A weak front will roll through late Tuesday into Wednesday, but there won't be enough moisture to produce any precipitation. Highs will go from the upper 60s Tuesday down into the mid 60s Wednesday. It will warm right back up Thursday into Friday. There will be a few more clouds around with highs near 70° Thursday and in the 70s Friday. That will be a nice day to end a work week for sure!

The weekend will bring a slightly stronger front. A couple of showers look possible Saturday morning as the front moves across Central Texas, but any amounts look light. Highs will be in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. It will stay on the cool side next week, but no major cold air intrusions are being shown by the models at this time.