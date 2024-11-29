Mild days...chilly nights to continue

25 WEATHER — We are now to the time of year where we will have mild afternoons, but it should be pretty chilly at night. This weekend will bring a mix of sun and high clouds to Central Texas. It looks dry with highs in the 60s and low in the 30s. This trend will likely go into Monday as well. It should be great weather to get any outside decorations out!

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday as Gulf moisture returns to Texas. This will lead to some showers chances late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 60s, but we should see lows come up into the 40s with the increased cloud cover. It will stay mostly cloudy late next week into the next weekend as an upper low spins across the southwest US. Right now it may be just a bit to far west to give us any significant rain chances.