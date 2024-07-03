Mid-Week Heat Continues, but Rain Chances Arrive for the Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s today with feel-like numbers exceeding 105-107. Rain Chances return on the other side of Independence Day.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Heat continues to stay on the dangerous side with highs in the triple digits.

Dry weather stays through Independence Day.

Rain chances return this weekend.

Keeping a close eye on Beryl, could see rain chances increase next week.

We're expecting another sizzler of a day with highs getting into the triple digits. Much like most of this week has been, you'll want to take your heat precautions as feel-like numbers could exceed 105-107, especially east of I-35. Overnight lows will stay warm too in the upper 70s to near 80.

High pressure backs off to the east this weekend and the high to the west strengthens. That will send a weak cold front to the south into the Lone Star State. By Friday, this will be close enough to trigger some showers and storms. These will be scattered, and could produce brief heavy rainfall, but severe weather is not expected. Expect a similar set up on Saturday with highs dipping into the mid 90s for the weekend.

The real question marks come over the next few days regarding our forecast for early next week. Hurricane Beryl will near Jamaica today and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Friday. The land interaction on both will affect it's track. It is expected to emerge over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, where it will likely restrengthen. It's track will have a big impact on our forecast. If Beryl can traverse further north and hit the Texas coast, we could see flooding rainfall next week. If Beryl stays south and goes into Mexico, our rain chances will be just for a few scattered downpours. That's something that will come into a better picture here following those land interactions. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather