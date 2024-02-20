Mid-week 80s possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures are a tad chilly to start the day, but we'll approach the 80s this afternoon, which will continue for the middle of the week. A cold front brings a slight cool down to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Plenty of sunshine is on the way today pushing highs to near 80.

Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s stay around for the middle of the week.

A weak cold front arrives Thursday bringing a slight cool-down for Friday and Saturday.

It's a touch cool this morning, but we are in for a stellar day! Highs will approach the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon thanks to southerly winds. That will push humidity up a little bit. South winds will increase to around 15mph today but continue overnight. Clouds will increase overnight, and some drizzle may be possible by morning. I think having those clouds around will keep the I-35 corridor from reaching 80 on Wednesday, but some areas west of I-35 could. South winds will be stronger around 15-25mph with some gusts to 30 possible.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday, but because it's weak, we won't see a huge cool-down from it. In fact, temperatures will initially warm into the 80s in the afternoon thanks to downslope winds. The cooler air will work in Friday with highs only approaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows will fall into the 40s.

We'll enter back into the spring-like pattern for the weekend with highs getting near 80 again. A few isolated storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Some of these could be strong. The next cold front brings cooler air in the 60s for the second half of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather