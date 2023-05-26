25 WEATHER — We will start off our Memorial Day Weekend dry with lows tonight in the low 60s and highs Saturday afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will bring a little more cloudiness and a few widely scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs will still be warm in the mid 80s if you want to head out to the pool or the lake. You will have to keep an eye to the sky Monday as a weak disturbance brings scattered showers and storms to Central Texas. It will be slightly cooler with the clouds around Monday as highs climb into the mid 80s.

As we head back to work Tuesday, scattered shower and storm potential will continue. We should see a decrease in the activity Wednesday through Friday, but isolated afternoon and evening storms still look possible. Another disturbance could roll in for the first weekend in June, so a few more showers and storms will still be possible. Highs throughout the period will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great and safe Memorial Day Weekend!

