May Front Tuesday

25 WEATHER — There could be an isolated shower or storm tonight into Tuesday, but the best rain chances will likely be north and east of Central Texas. A cold front will get a push south tonight, and this will play havoc with temperatures across Central Texas during the day Tuesday. Lows tonight ahead of the front will make it into the low 70s. As far as temperatures tomorrow, that will all depend on how far south the front gets. We may have a significant temperature difference from north to south Tuesday afternoon. 70s are possible north...low 80s central...and 80s to near 90° south. If the front is faster, it will be cooler...slower and it will be warmer at any given location.

Wednesday will warm right back up with highs in the upper 80s. Our next system may bring a few storms into the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday. right now we will keep rain chances at 30-40% since our hi-resolution models are still at the very edge of that time frame. Once again, we don't want to over-promise rain in a drought.

We should clear out behind that system with highs in the upper 80s Friday afternoon. It might get hot over Mother's Day Weekend! Highs could be in the mid to upper 90s!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist