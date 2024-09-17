Marching through a hot September

25 WEATHER — This morning was another sunny start, which was followed by numerous cumulus clouds developing for the afternoon. In slight contrast, we might have some low cloud cover over part of the area tomorrow morning. That will fade away by lunch, and then again we will have clouds break out for Wednesday afternoon. No rain is expected. Highs will be in the mid-90s. A similar forecast is expected each day through Saturday.

Sunday does carry a very slight chance of a shower somewhere in the region, but outside of that, it looks like the weekend will be without rain as well. Although temperatures could drop into the low-90s for Sunday and Monday, we should be back to the mid-90s for much of next week. This will continue our stretch of warmer-than-average weather for September. Previously it looked like next Wednesday may be able to offer some rain, but the latest data has leaned away from that notion too.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather