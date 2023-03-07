March Cold Front Gets Close Wednesday

25 WEATHER — A cold front sat to the north of the area Tuesday, so all of us were on the warm side with a few peeks of sunshine. Wednesday, that front may try to slide in somewhere around or just north of Waco. This will pose a problem for highs across the area during the afternoon hours. Right now it appears that highs in the 60s and 70s will be possible from Waco, north. South of Waco, highs will make it into the 70s and low 80s.

Thursday will be another day where we could have a decent temperature range across Central Texas from north to south. We will also have a chance for a few showers and storms Thursday evening into Friday morning as the front finally slips through all of Central Texas. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s, but we should see more 60s around as we head into Friday behind the front.

The weekend is looking nice with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Another weak system may try to move across the are Sunday, so we have put a slight chance for a few showers in the forecast for that morning. Other than that, it should be a decent weekend to be out and about!