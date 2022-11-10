Major Changes On The Way

25 WEATHER — Get ready folks! Things are about to change in a big way. We will have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers possible by morning. A cold front will arrive around sunrise and sweep southeast through the morning hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become likely behind the front. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the 60s, but once the front passes, temperatures will fall through the 50s into the 40s. To make matters worse, winds will be out of the north at 15-25mph. Basically, have the coats and the rain gear ready!

The weekend looks dry, but it will be chilly. In fact, we may have our first freeze Sunday morning for parts of Central Texas. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and around 60° Sunday.

Next week will bring more well below normal temperatures. There will be another chance of showers Monday with highs near 50°. Highs will likely stay in the low 50s for most of the week, but we may not escape the 40s Thursday. This will be a big change, so get the pumpkin spice ready!