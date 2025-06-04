Mainly hot and humid into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Our summer pattern is slowly setting up here across the Lone Star State. Other than a couple of isolated storms Thursday, the rest of the week look pretty quiet around here. Highs will be around 90° Thursday and in the low to mid 90s Friday.

The weekend will continue with the hot and humid trend. Highs will make it into the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. With the humidity, that means it will feel like it's around 100° each afternoon. There could be a couple of isolated storm around Sunday, but rain chances right now are riding at 20%.

There could be a little better chance for on and off rains next week, especially Monday through Wednesday. A weak disturbance and front will likely sit close to our part of Texas. This will help bring highs down to around 90° by the middle of the week.