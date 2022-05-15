Lunar eclipse tonight, back in the fryer tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Be sure to look at the sky tonight, because you should be able to catch a total lunar eclipse. The moon will be passing within Earth's shadow, with a peak eclipse at 11:11 PM. Skies should be generally clear at that time, so viewing conditions ought to be good. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s. After midnight, it is possible that a few storms could drop from the north into the I-45 corridor. Those chances are low, but if a storm does make it here, it could be strong.

Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s will be back tomorrow, and Waco should set a new record high for May 16. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will continue for most of the week with little change in temperature. Friday could be our next shot at some rain, and there may be a few thunderstorms as well. The timing of all that is still very uncertain. It is possible that scattered showers and storms will hang around through next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist