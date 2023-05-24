Lower Storm Chances For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — The weather will quiet down a bit for the rest of the week as the main storm track should be just west of Central Texas. It will be quiet tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday looks nice with highs in the mid 80s. There could be a few storms creep close to our western counties, but rain chances are only 20%.

Friday should be another calm day with highs in the mid 80s. This will likely carry over into your holiday weekend Saturday. Right now it appears most of the storm activity will be to our west with highs in the mid 80s. We may see a slight chance of storms Sunday with highs staying in the mid 80s.

A weakness will develop again over the area early next week, so a few scattered storms will be possible from Monday through most of next week. Highs will remain in the 80s, so all of this rain is keeping us away from those 90s for now!