Lower rain chances for Father's Day Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain chances will linger around, but will be much lower than this week. Hot and humid weather will be around for Father's Day weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rain chances linger, but not as widespread.

Staying hot and humid for the weekend.

Summer-like weather next week.

Good morning! Following the heavy rain we have seen this week, a few areas are waking up to some patchy dense fog. Expect this in spots for the morning commute, but clouds and fog will clear later today leading to a warm and humid day with highs in the low 90s. With the humidity, it will feel closer to 100. A stray shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, with some sea breeze activity still possible.

Expect similar conditions through Father's day weekend with hot and humid conditions and the potential for a few showers in the afternoon. Higher rain chances will be around closer to the Gulf.

Next week is looking hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will be lower as an upper-level ridge takes over. Feel-like temperatures may be in the mid 90s.