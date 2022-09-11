Lower humidity to start the week

25 WEATHER — Pleasant temperatures greeted us today with the passing of a cold front earlier this morning. We'll have a comfortable night on the way with lows in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be a degree or two warmer than today but the humidity will be lower. We'll also enjoy some drier air on Tuesday but the humidity should return on Wednesday.

Highs during the next few days will be in the lower-90s, then climbing to the mid-90s for next weekend. We'll have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the week. Even looking beyond this week, it does not appear that any chances of rain exist. Rain will be possible along I-10 on Thursday and Friday but that activity should stay south of here.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist