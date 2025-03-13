Lower fire danger Thursday, but extreme fire danger returns Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s today under skies with high clouds. Winds will increase again Friday leading to extreme fire danger.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Winds relax today, leading to a lower fire danger.

Abnormally warm conditions lead to 80s and 90s today.

Winds increase again Friday, with gusts above 40mph possible.

Extreme fire danger returns Friday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cooler start to the morning with lows in the 50s. Despite that, southwest winds will push temperatures up into the 80s and 90s this afternoon. The winds will be lighter, which will make for a lower fire danger.

Friday, winds pick back up and turn west during the afternoon, reaching sustained levels of 25mph with gusts exceeding 40mph at times. Extreme fire danger will be in place across the majority of Central Texas, and fire weather precautions should continue.

Heading into Saturday, highs will stay in the 70s with west and northwest winds. Fire danger may still be elevated. Winds will relax on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

A few windy days will be on the way next week - especially Tuesday. Things are looking cooler for the second half of the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

