Low Rain Chances Into The Weekend

We finally are seeing some decent rain in Central Texas! Not everyone is seeing rain, but where it is coming down, it's coming down pretty nice. Showers and storms will slowly die down into the evening hours with lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will bring a few more spotty storms with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A couple of storms are possible into the weekend, but rain chances should only be 20%. Saturday and Sunday highs will be around 100°.

Next week will start off hot with highs in the 100-103° range through Thursday. After that, storm chances should go up again with highs in the 90s returning late next week.