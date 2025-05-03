Watch Now
Low humidity continues through the weekend

25 WEATHER — It's not often that a day in May feels like today. We've been treated to temperatures in the 70s with no humidity and lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be just a little warmer, maybe in the 80s for a few, but the humidity will still be low and we should see plenty of sunshine. In fact, tomorrow morning is going to be a chilly one, with lows in the upper-40s and low-50s. Monday morning will also be on the cool side.

Clouds will return as Monday goes on, and the humidity will rise as well. A handful of showers are expected, with maybe a thunderstorm or two. There will be some thunderstorms to our west on Monday night but those may not make it here. A better chance for storms will occur on Tuesday. We'll be watching for some strong to severe storms, which is a possibility. Most of the rain will have departed by Wednesday.

