Lots Of Sunshine

25 WEATHER — Same song...different verse. Yes, we are stuck in a dry and warm pattern. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday through Sunday. Lows will fall into the 50s. We will start to see a few more clouds around here Sunday afternoon into the beginning of next week.

Clouds will continue from time to time Monday through Wednesday of next week with Pacific moisture moving across the area. Right now it appears the low levels of the atmosphere will be too dry to support any rain chances. Our next front may push in here Thursday and/or Friday of next week. This will keep highs in the 80s.