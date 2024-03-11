Looking nice Tuesday and Wednesday

25 WEATHER — After a decent weekend, it looks like the next couple of days should be nice. Tonight is expected to bring increasing clouds with lows on the coo side in the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The weather should be calm through the middle of the week, but that starts to change Thursday and Friday.

Our next storm system will be on approach, especially by Thursday afternoon and evening. There are still some questions on where the best storm chances will be that day (north Texas or here), but we should at least see some activity. If everything holds true, some storm could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Highs Thursday will be limited to the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Friday is all about where the cold front ends up. If it sweeps through, our severe weather risk will come to an end, but we will still have showers in the area. If the front holds up, some severe weather could be possible once again across the southern half of Central Texas.

At least a few showers should linger into the weekend behind the cold front. Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid 60s with lows in the 50s.