Looking Nice For The Rest Of The Week

The weather is looking great for the rest of the week! Mostly sunny skies are expected each day with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s. So, it's chilly nights and nice days...enjoy!

The weekend will bring a cold front. The main impacts will be cooler temperatures and windy conditions, especially Saturday. Winds behind the front will likely be in the 20-30mph range Saturday afternoon. Highs will only make it into the low 50s. Sunday looks calmer with the winds, but it will still be cool with highs in the upper 50s. There could be an isolated shower or two with the front Saturday. Right now that chance is low at 20%.

More nice weather is on the way next week with highs warming back into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday through Wednesday. Our next front will arrive late next week.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist