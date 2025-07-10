Looking more like summer

25 EVENING WEATHER — It felt and looked more like summer on our Thursday with much less storm coverage across Central Texas. It will stay quiet tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Friday looks hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel like it's closer to 100° with all that humidity out there, so stay cool!

This weekend, another slug of Gulf moisture will move into Texas. This does not look as dramatic as what happened around July 4th, but we could see a little better chance of scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening. If you get under one of these storms, locally heavy rain appears to be the main threat...along with lightning and gusty winds. Sunday, isolated storms still appear possible. Highs will still be hot in the mid 90s over the weekend.

Next week, July really starts to look like July. Highs will be in the mid to maybe a few upper 90s as our heat dome begins to take hold of the region. Heat index values will be climbing to 103-105°, so get ready for some steamy weather!