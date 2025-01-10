Looking better this weekend

25 WEATHER — The wintry weather is moving away from Central Texas just in time for the weekend! We will have clearing skies tonight with lows in the mid 20s, so it will be cold to start off Saturday morning. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs rebounding into the mid 50s. A few more clouds are possible Sunday, but highs will still make it into the low 50s.

Next week is looking pretty good for January standards. We will start off the week Monday with highs in the low 50s. That will likely be the coldest high we see during the week. We jump up into the mid 50s Tuesday, near 60° Wednesday, and in the 60s Thursday and Friday. In fact, come folks may approach 70° Friday afternoon!

Our next storm system will likely arrive next weekend. Showers and cooler weather look possible Saturday into Sunday. There could be some colder air lurking close by as well, so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!