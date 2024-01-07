Looking ahead to Monday for our next chance of rain

25 WEATHER — There could be a bit of fog in places to start tomorrow morning, but that should lead to a mostly sunny day for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Clouds will make their return on Sunday night and we should have a few showers in the area to start out Monday morning. These will progressively grow into numerous showers with some storms mixed in. Monday afternoon may bring a couple of strong storms, but that should be limited to the Brazos Valley.

As the rain departs, strong winds from the northwest will stream in. We're looking at a cold start to Tuesday with wind chills in the 20s. Winds through the day, especially during the morning, will run at 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph or more. Wednesday will be slightly less windy, but still breezy, with highs right around 60°. Our next chance of rain and storms should be coming in around Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather