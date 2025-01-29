Locally heavy rain and a few strong storms tonight

25 WEATHER — A strong upper low will move into Texas tonight and Thursday morning. This will set the stage for widespread showers and storms, especially after midnight through noon Thursday. Locally heavy rain appears to be the main threat. We should generally see 1-2 inch rain totals across most of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley by early afternoon Thursday. There could be a few isolated 3+ inch amounts, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. We may also have a risk for a few strong storms in our area as well. There will be a lot of wind energy with this system, but low instability values will keep any severe weather chances isolated at best. Gusty winds will likely occur with the storms tonight, but only a couple may produce winds of 50-60mph. There could be a little better risk for isolated severe weather south of I-14 in Bell county, down into the Austin area. Overall though, this should mainly be a heavy rain type of event. Skies will start to clear Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday through Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine to the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday, but we should see the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. As of right now, we may even get close to 80° by Monday afternoon! Of course this is false spring, and more chilly air will likely waffle into the area from time to time next week.