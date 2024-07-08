Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Warning in effect as Beryl moves through Texas

Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 08, 2024

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Brazos Valley as Hurricane Beryl moves north and northeast through Texas on Monday. We're tracking the latest updates on Beryl's path and storm response here.

Beryl Resources
Weather forecasts Weather alerts Cen-Tex Roof Systems Camera Network College Station Utilities power outage map Bryan Texas Utilities power outage map

Monday, 8:40 a.m.: Hurricane Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Sargent, TX, southeast of Houston, early Monday.

Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas, bringing ferocious winds and knocking out power

The Brazos Valley can expect more than 6 inches of rain throughout the day and winds above 40 miles per hour. Read and watch meteorologist Josh John's morning forecast here.

Power outages are possible for the Brazos Valley and isolated flooding may be seen in Central Texas.

25 Am Weather - July 8, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019