Little to no rain over the weekend

Posted at 5:14 PM, Jul 11, 2024

25 WEATHER — Once again, southern Texas is getting in on some rain but we are just missing out. Perhaps a small shower could wander into the Brazos Valley this evening but that would be about all. Tomorrow should be about the same, with only a small chance for a storm along our southern fringes. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper-90s. By Monday, we'll have highs around 100°.

Triple-digits will remain with us from Monday through Thursday, so we might get some heat advisories during that time. There are some suggestions that a bit of rain could return by Friday to help cool things off a bit. I have isolated showers and storms in the forecast for next Friday through Sunday. Confidence in that part of the forecast is a bit low, but hopefully newer data will continue to support that idea.

Caleb Chevalier
