Little relief from the heat in sight

25 WEATHER — Don't be surprised if tomorrow still has a hazy appearance in the sky. We may be dealing with Saharan dust for just a bit more. Aside from that, there should be plenty of sun for tomorrow with highs in the upper-90s. Despite the heat headlines, we should be staying below a heat index of 105°. Our weekend should be about as hot as today, but perhaps a couple degrees hotter. A weak front from the north should slide in by Saturday, offering a brief change of pace.

We won't see any meaningful cooldown with said front, but there may be an isolated shower or storm in the area by Saturday and Sunday. Sunday has a slightly better chance to see those, but most will still miss out. After that, it's back to a mix of sun and clouds for next week as the rain will stay away. With the soil moisture that we have right now, it may be difficult to reach 100° in the week ahead.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather