Little change in the weather this week

25 WEATHER — Quiet weather will take hold over the next few days, meaning that there should be very little in the day-to-day change in our weather from now through Thursday. During that time, highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. Tuesday morning could be an exception with lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow will be replaced by partly cloudy weather for Tuesday. The week could end on a milder note.

I have highs in the 60s for next Friday and Saturday. There may be a bit of rain that will try to fall around that time, with perhaps Friday night having the best chance, but odds are still low at this time. Something of greater confidence looks to be the return of some colder air for the beginning of next week. Right now I would say we are in line for some highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s as next week gets started.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather