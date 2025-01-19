Light snow coming to the area Monday night

25 WEATHER — We've got another night of frigid cold on the way with lows in the teens and wind chills dropping to the single digits in a few places. Not a great morning to be at the bus stop. We'll open Monday with some sunshine but clouds will begin to fill in as the day goes on. By the hours just after dark, the first flakes should begin to fall across parts of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Right now it looks like the snow will mainly be falling Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There is lots of dry air to overcome in the atmosphere and that is going to prevent us from seeing more meaningful snowfall. Likewise, the snow will be of the dry variety, which should be easy for road crews to deal with. Travel impacts will remain low, but there could be some problematic spots in the Brazos Valley.

Snow will amount to less than an inch in Central Texas, with an inch or two possible in the Brazos Valley. We'll see some sun break out for Tuesday afternoon, and then we should be on our way to some milder weather to end the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather