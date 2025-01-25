Light showers popping up during Sunday

25 WEATHER — A bit of drizzle will continue into the night hours mainly east of I-35. Some more of those showers will pop up from time to time tomorrow morning, but anything that does fall will be light and probably won't require the use of fast wiper speeds. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s for most of the day. Monday will not involve rain, although we won't get much warmer than the low-50s. Rain could return by Tuesday.

It's the middle of next week that looks to be the wettest. Wednesday should also have some scattered showers, but Thursday could contain the most widespread rain, along with a bit of thunder. The rain should be coming to an end Friday afternoon. This is a situation that could bring a few inches of rain to the area, especially in eastern parts of our viewing area. Highs will manage to be in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather