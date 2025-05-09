Light showers for just a handful of us Friday

25 WEATHER — Satellite imagery this morning reveals a center of low pressure over the Red River. This will slide to the northeast corner of the state, and the circular action around the low will provide the chance for a handful of showers this afternoon and evening. There may be a rumble of thunder at best. Most folks will miss the rain today. Highs will be in the upper-70s and low-80s. Even fewer showers are possible tomorrow afternoon.

Could Mother's Day actually be a little cooler? Well it's possible if some clouds overspread us from the east. Areas along I-45 could be in the mid-70s on Sunday while the rest of us will be in the upper-70s. We won't have to worry about rain on that day. After that, the heat will climb, going from the 80s on Monday to the 90s on Tuesday. The rest of the week will top out in the low-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather