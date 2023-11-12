Light rain arrives overnight

25 WEATHER — The rain held off for most of the day, although it has been quite cloudy. We'll see showers move in from the south overnight and continue to move north through Monday. The best chances of showers will be south of Waco but places north of there could also get some light rain through the day. Any rain that does fall will be light in nature, and it probably won't add up to much. Highs tomorrow will be around 60°.

The rain should be gone by Tuesday except for maybe a quick sprinkle in the morning. Some sun will return with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will slowly warm up through the week, topping out in the mid-70s for Friday. Some patches of rain could return by Sunday but just how much remains uncertain. As another cold front comes through sometime around next Monday, we should see temperatures drop into the 60s again.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather