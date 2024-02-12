Light Freeze Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — A cold front has brought some cooler air to the area, but it will be brief. A nice warm up will start Tuesday afternoon and last through the rest of the week. Tonight looks chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible across Central Texas. Tuesday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Clouds will start to increase Wednesday, and it will become mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday. A few showers are possible Friday afternoon, but the highest rain chances will likely be in south and southeast Texas. It will be mild with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and around 70° Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move into the area Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring gusty north winds and cooler temperatures for the weekend. There could be a few showers early Saturday morning, but most of the significant moisture will be pushed out by the front. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and in the mid to upper 50s Sunday.