Light freeze likely tonight

25 WEATHER — A cold front brought drier and cooler air into the region. This will allow lows tonight to fall into the low 30s for a good portion of the area. This will be a light freeze, but if you want to protect tender vegetation, especially outside of urban areas, that might be a good idea. We will quickly rebound into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

It will stay mild for the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Low 70s will be possible in the southern areas starting Friday afternoon. Our next storm system will pass north of the area Friday and Saturday, but we may see enough moisture for a couple of showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms look possible late Sunday into Monday. Highs will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s both days.